Florida now at 520 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – The number of Florida coronavirus cases jumped by nearly 100 overnight for a new total of 520 Friday morning.

The figures released by the Florida Department of Health at 11 a.m. show 474 cases in Florida residents, six of whom are being isolated out of state, and 46 non-Florida residents who were diagnosed while visiting the Sunshine State.

The total also includes 10 deaths thus far and those who were diagnosed with COVID-19 but have since tested negative.

Of all the Florida cases, 145 are travel related, 85 had contact with someone who tested positive, 88 had recently traveled in addition to having contact with another confirmed case and 202 are under investigation.

There are currently 1,020 people being monitored.

In Central Florida, there are four cases in Brevard, three in Lake, 22 in Orange, 13 in Osceola, seven in Polk, eight in Seminole, two in Sumter and nine in Volusia.

The FDOH data lists zero cases in Flagler and Marion counties but health officials from Flagler County said Friday that a Volusia County resident tested positive for the respiratory illness while in the area.

Officials from the Seminole County Office of Emergency Management also claim that FDOH’s numbers are not updating quickly enough. According to them, Seminole County actually has 13 cases.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the president’s coronavirus task force, pointed out Wednesday afternoon that labs are working through a backlog of tests that are now being processed at a higher rate, meaning that the country will likely see an increase in positive cases in the coming days.

As of Thursday at 6 p.m., the number of Florida-related cases was at 432.

The highly contagious respiratory illness first appeared in Florida on March 1. Nearly every day since then, the number of cases has continued to rise.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly pushed for more testing and social distancing to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

