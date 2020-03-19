How to find telemedicine options in Central Florida

Telemedicine is becoming a useful tool in our society, and now more than ever because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only can doctors help screen you for COVID-19, telemedicine can be used to get help for some basic ailments without having to risk exposure to the virus at an ER, urgent care or doctor’s office.

Each option may have its own pricing and treatment services offered. Some may work with insurance coverage and others may be out-of-pocket. It’s always good to verify that information before scheduling your appointment.

Insurance companies may also have their own telemedicine services you can take advantage of, so check with your provider to see if your plan has that option.

Keep in mind, due to coronavirus, many telemedicine services are experiencing longer than usual wait times. If you are in urgent need or have a life-threatening condition, call 911 or go to the emergency room.

Here are some of the options for telemedicine in Central Florida:

ORLANDO HEALTH

Orlando Health’s telemedicine app, Virtual Visit, is operational and available for use in Central Florida for $49 per visit.

ADVENT HEALTH

AdventHealth has the eCare tool within its AdventHealth app. You can schedule online doctor’s visits through that app.

However, if you believe you have coronavirus, you can also call their AdventHealth Coronavirus Information Line, 877-VIRUSHQ, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week

HEALTH FIRST

Health First has increased its virtual visit capacity. You can call their scheduling line at 321-434-3131. They have schedulers available to help schedule a virtual visit.

NEMOURS

Nemours offers On-Demand Online Pediatrician through Nemours CareConnect with 24/7 virtual visits for $59 or less.

MOMENTMD

MomentMD is a telemedicine company based out of Oviedo. Right now they have an assessment people can take regarding COVID-19 on their website. They are looking to offer free consultations for people with symptoms. Their visits are as low as $25/15-minute consultation.

CLARK HEALTH

Clark Health is a local rural health medical group providing primary care, laboratory, and elderly care in their local communities. Currently, Clark Health has freestanding clinics in Bushnell, Howey in the Hills, Sorrento, Mascotte, and Altoona, Florida. Clark Health takes take all insurances, new patients, walk-ins, provides telemedicine, and has a live provider on-call 24/7.

ORLANDO ORTHOPAEDIC CENTER

Orlando Orthopaedic Center is the first and the only Central Florida orthopaedic provider beginning to offer telemedicine appointments for orthopaedic care. They accept insurance for telemedicine appointments and also offer a self-pay fee of $50 per appointment. If you end up requiring an in-person appointment, the $50 self-pay fee will be applied toward any costs incurred during the in-person visit.

IMPOWER FLORIDA

It’s a non-profit mental health, substance misuse and child well-being organization dedicated to empowering the lives of those in need by offering personal attention, counseling, assistance and inspiration to help them reach their full potential and achieve individual success. IMPOWER can provide all outpatient services online through a live video conference that is HIPAA compliant and secure. For Telehealth psychiatry services, prescriptions are electronically submitted and delivered to your residence within 24 hours.

CALLON DOC

CallOn Doc offers online visits, anytime, anywhere starting at $39.99.

MD LIVE

MDLive offers medical, behavioral and dermatological appointments online.

LIVE HEALTH ONLINE

LiveHealth Online offers medical, allergy, psychology and psychiatry services online for $59 or less per visit.

AMWELL

Amwell offers the options to consult with a doctor, therapist or nutritionist online. Their website says visits cost $69 and may cost less if your insurance provides telehealth coverage.

DOCTOR ON DEMAND

Doctor on Demand treats urgent care, behavioral health, preventative health and chronic care needs. They work with most insurances, but without, they have a $75 flat rate for medical visits, therapy starts at $129 and psychiatry visits start at $299.

