Central Florida providers react to expansion of telehealth amid coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the coronavirus continues to make its way across the country, government leaders are not only looking for ways to stop its spread, but also coming up with solutions that will free up space in hospitals and doctors’ offices for those who need it the most.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump alongside the coronavirus task force addressed the public once again cautioning them to avoid large gatherings and suggested staying inside as much as possible.

Seema Verma, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced that in an effort to keep those who are most at risk for contracting the respiratory illness at home, telehealth services are being expanded to all Medicare beneficiaries.

“These changes allow seniors to communicate with their doctors without having to travel to a healthcare facility so that they can limit risk of exposure and spread of this virus. Clinicians on the frontlines will now have greater flexibility to safely treat our beneficiaries,” Verma said.

Prior to the declaration, Medicare would only cover telehealth services under certain circumstances, including when a beneficiary lives in a rural area, making it difficult for them to get to a healthcare provider in person.

The government is also relaxing HIPAA requirements so doctors can provide telehealth services on their personal phones.

Verma said family members should help seniors learn how to use telehealth services so they can get medical care without leaving their home.

Tuesday afternoon, health care providers across Central Florida reacted to the news. Below are the unedited responses.

Orlando Health

“Orlando Health’s telemedicine app, Virtual Visit, is operational and available for use in Central Florida for $49 per visit. Doctors are able to do verbal/visual COVID-19 screenings and provide guidance remotely to help limit the exposure of the virus to the public.”

Health First

“We have increased our virtual visit capacity. Anyone in the community with a medical concern that needs to see a doctor is encouraged to call our central scheduling line, 321-434-3131. We have schedulers available to help schedule a virtual visit.”

This story will be updated as more replies are received.