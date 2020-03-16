Interactive map shows Florida coronavirus cases in real time

ORLANDO, Fla. – An interactive dashboard from the Florida Department of Health shows the growing number of coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases in real time.

According to the Department of Health, as of Monday, there are 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by county within Florida. The dashboard shows which county has reported cases of COVID-19 and how many test results are pending, as well as how many people have tested negative for the illness.

Four Floridians have died from the virus, according to health officials.

A heat map shows southeast Florida has the most confirmed cases, according to the Department of Health. Broward County has the most confirmed cases, according to the state, with now more than 35 infections. Dade and Palm Beach counties are second and third.

The map does not include Florida residents infected and isolated outside the state.

Take a look at the map and dashboard below. Zoom out to see the reported cases across the U.S. If you are having trouble viewing on mobile, click here.

Globally there are more than 175,000 coronavirus patients, according to the World Health Organization.

People with questions about the coronavirus should call the Florida Department of Health’s toll-free help line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-866-779-6121.

