These Central Florida counties have face covering requirements

ORLANDO, Fla. – As COVID-19 continues to spread across Central Florida, counties are issuing face covering requirements hoping to curb the transmission of the virus.

COVID-19 is primarily spread through respiratory droplets often dispersed through coughing, sneezing, and even speaking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thus, public health officials have been advising people to wear a mask.

As the number of coronavirus cases in Florida approaches the 150,000 mark, leaders have turned to executive orders mandating the use of masks or face coverings.

Below is a list of counties that have enacted a face covering mandate.

Orange County

Orange County’s executive order went into effect Saturday, requiring anyone living or visiting Orange County to wear a face covering.

The county-wide order, which includes Orlando, says masks must be worn in locations where social distancing is not possible.

People can forego face coverings if they are able to maintain six feet of distance from others in the same location such as parks or other large open areas. Children under 2 years old are exempt from the order, as well as those who have a health condition that would worsen due to the use of a mask.

Orange County leads Central Florida with the highest number of coronavirus cases, surpassing 10,000 infections and counting.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the order would not be enforced through fines but allows others to submit complaints to the county. The mayor said complaints regarding businesses not adhering to CDC guidelines or the mask mandate will be handled on a case by case basis as the county will look at different options to address and enforce public health measures.

The order is in effect until further notice. Demings said if the upward trend of coronavirus cases continues, additional measures will be taken to ensure public health safety.

Seminole County

Seminole County’s face covering requirement will go into effect Wednesday.

Anyone within county boundaries who is outside in public will be required to wear a mask. Those who may be exempt are people exercising, residents with specific medical conditions and children under two years of age.

Donna Walsh, Florida Department of Health in Seminole Health Officer, said the current numbers of infection in the county is cause for worry.

County leaders say the region saw an increase in coronavirus cases after the economy started to reopen. While the county has seen more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19, leaders say closing the economy again is not an option, implementing the mask mandate to help remain open while helping to keep the public safe from coronavirus.

Though county leaders were not clear about how this new rule would be enforced, they say compliance is not optional. As a whole, they’re asking those who visit or live within the county to do what’s right and to cover up.

Seminole County leaders did not say when the order would be lifted.

Osceola County

Osceola County issued a mask mandate a month within the pandemic, saying it will be in effect until the virus has been eliminated.

County leaders issued its face coverings requirement April 13, requiring anyone in public to cover up.

Though they’ve seen a renewed increase in coronavirus cases, region officials say its been small with increases consistently in the double-digits with their positivity rate remaining below 5%.

Officials say two months later they have seen people become more relaxed around the mandate, and while the county cannot fine or arrest those who don’t comply, they are responding to complaints.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says when it receives complaints the reports are sent to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Law enforcement often takes an educational approach working to inform people as they encourage safe practices while out in public.

Volusia County*

Though Volusia County has not issued a mask mandate, a city within its region has.

People in Daytona Beach are required to wear a face covering at public indoor locations where keeping socially distant is not possible.

The city’s mandate went into effect Sunday, asking anyone visiting or doing business in Daytona Beach to follow CDC guidelines to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Those exempt from the requirement are children under 2 years old, those who have health conditions in which a mask would cause impairment, workers who can maintain social distance on the job or who have duties that would be affected by the use of a mask, and those exercising.

The resolution will be enforced with warnings through July 16. City leaders expect to review complaints and coronavirus cases to discuss further enforcement with the Daytona Beach Police Department before deciding to extend the face covering requirement.

Volusia County is strongly encouraging residents to cover up to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

