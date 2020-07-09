Indialantic adopts emergency order requiring face masks to curb spread of COVID-19

INDIALANTIC, Fla. – The town of Indialantic has adopted a local emergency order that will require the use of face masks for “every person living, working, or visiting the town,” according to a news release.

According to town officials, the local emergency order will “require face coverings in indoor town-owned and operated facilities, to require all businesses to post their face covering policy to alert older persons and persons with underlying conditions of whether or not all other persons within a business will have face coverings as a way to make informed decisions to enter a business, and to require businesses that are deemed “essential” by this Local Emergency Order to the needs of all residents to require face coverings for all patrons.”

The order defines a face covering as “a uniform piece of material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands, whether store-bought or homemade, concurrent with CDC guidelines.”

According to officials, exceptions to the face mask requirement includes:

Persons under the age of 6 years old

Persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition

Persons working in a business or profession who do not have contact with other people

Persons working in a business or profession who maintain social distancing from another person

Persons working in a business or profession where working with a face covering would prevent them from performing the duties of the business or profession

Persons exercising while maintaining social distancing

Persons eating or drinking

Public safety, police, fire, and other life safety and public health personnel, as their personal protection equipment will be governed by their respective agencies

Any person who is hearing impaired and needs to see the mouth of someone wearing a face covering in order to communicate

The emergency order will remain in place for seven days, beginning at 8 a.m. Friday and expiring at 12:01 a.m. on July 15. The order can be renewed.