Orange City approves mask mandate

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – Orange City is now the latest to require its residents to wear masks in public as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

The mandate was approved 6-1 during the commission meeting Monday night.

Vice Mayor Bill O’Connor was the only one to vote against the measure.

The emergency ordinance that would include details about when the mandate begins and what the requirements are has not yet been made available.

Already, mask mandates are in place in Orange County, Daytona Beach, Osceola County and New Smyrna Beach, to name a few.

On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims that facial coverings can block potentially infected respiratory droplets from entering a person’s nose and mouth. The agency recommends that every person over 2 years old wear one.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.