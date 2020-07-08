Satellite Beach to require face masks for all employees, patrons at essential businesses

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – The City of Satellite Beach will now mandate that all essential businesses require masks for all patrons and employees.

The mandate was approved at the city’s council meeting Monday and considers grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores and gas stations under its essential business provision.

“The Emergency Ordinance also requires all other businesses to post their mask/face coverings policy on the front entry doorway of the business to advise customers entering the businesses,” city officials said in a news release. “The City Council also adopted Emergency Ordinance #01-2020, requiring all individuals to wear a face mask or covering at all times when at an indoor City-owned and operated facility.”

According to city officials, there are “limited exceptions to the order for certain circumstances and health conditions.”

“The executive orders are in the best interest of our essential businesses and residents,” Mayor Frank Catino said in a news release. “We do not want to experience another shutdown within our community.”

Satellite Beach City Manager Courtney Barker said she is grateful the mask mandate was put into place.

“I am grateful for the leadership of our City Council who determined it was in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of our City residents to formally adopt the Emergency Ordinances,” Barker said in a news release. “Face masks/coverings are an effective way to minimize the spread of COVID-19 as we gradually and safely reopen the economy.”

