DeLand, Titusville consider mask mandates

DELAND, Fla. – City officials in DeLand and Titusville are expected to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss the possibilities of issuing a mask order.

City commissioners in New Smyrna Beach voted 3-2 Wednesday to mandate the wearing of face masks in their city.

They say residents will need to wear a mask in public, businesses will be encouraged to ban people without masks and the rule won’t apply for those who can be socially distant.

The topic has brought tension in other parts of Central Florida. In Brevard County, masks are not mandatory, although they are strongly recommended.

Seminole County’s mask mandate went into effect Wednesday.

In Volusia County, officials agreed they want people to voluntarily wear a mask.

Orange and Osceola counties, along with Daytona Beach, are currently mandating masks.

The DeLand commissioner’s meeting is set for 4 p.m. Meanwhile, a council meeting to consider mandatory mask legislation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Titusville.