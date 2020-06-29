Seminole County requiring residents to wear masks as COVID-19 continues to spread

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Seminole County announced Monday afternoon that residents will now be required to wear masks while out in public as an added measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Every person working, living, visiting or doing business in Seminole County is required to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidelines while at all businesses, places of assembly and other places open to the public,” the executive order reads.

The mandate was signed Monday by Seminole County emergency management director Alan Harris. The order goes into effect Wednesday.

Exemptions include those who are exercising, residents with certain medical conditions and children under 2 years of age.

Board of County Commissioners Chairman Jay Zembower said although mask mandates have been controversial in some areas, the move is meant to protect people and save lives.

“The face mask issue we hear a lot of debate about, ‘Well I shouldn’t have to wear that’ or ‘I don’t need to wear that’ or ‘You’re violating my civil rights.' Well the reality is we know it works,” Zembower said.

He compared not wearing a mask to putting on a mask and earplugs and walking across a busy intersection.

Ultimately, he said it boils down to asking residents to “do what’s right.”

Still he noted that some people might not be able to wear masks due to medical or mental issues so he asked that members of the public not pick fights or confront someone just because they don’t have a facial covering on. Instead he suggested just avoiding that person.

Dr. Sean Benoit, chief medical officer of Central Florida Regional Hospital, explained that the virus moves via respiratory droplets, which can be blocked by facial coverings.

“One study showed that in states that mandated face masks, and we have been following this for some time now, in states that mandated face masks and public use that there was a decline in the daily COVID-19 growth rate. So that’s something that’s very significant that you can actually see within the past few months. That growth rate has been less if they’re wearing face masks,” Benoit said.

Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husky said while cases are on the rise, the hospitals are not overwhelmed and they want to make sure it stays that way by taking action.

“There’s no hospital in Seminole County that’s really overwhelmed. Seeing increases, absolutely, and when you see a curve and it’s going up and up and up, you go ‘OK so at what point do we get into trouble?' You’ve all seen in the news that Houston is in trouble. Houston about a month ago wasn’t that bad. Not that bad at all. It just skyrocketed out of control. There was a time in New York where they had fewer cases than we have right now. They got the big curve, they got, they started going up like this. We do not want to be New York, we feel badly for them. Houston, we feel badly for them. We do not want history to repeat itself in Seminole County acuity, there’s been some talk about acuity,” Husky said.

Already, Orange County, Osceola County and Daytona Beach require facial coverings.

The state has seen a noted increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The statewide cumulative total sits at 146,341, with 2,477 of those cases in Seminole County.

The state has seen a noted increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The statewide cumulative total sits at 146,341, with 2,477 of those cases in Seminole County.