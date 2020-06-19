Osceola County leaders remind residents that masks are to be worn in public

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Osceola County held a news conference Friday to discuss the county’s approach to rising coronavirus concerns.

As of Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported over 900 positive cases of COVID-19 in Osceola County.

“Since early March, (Osceola County has) had 960 confirmed cases in Osceola with double-digit increases reported daily since June 10,” Viviana Janer, Chairwoman of the Osceola Board of County Commissioners said. “With nearly 20,000 tests administered, we have maintained a positive rate of less than 5%.”

The FDOH also reports 172 people have been hospitalized and another 23 have died from the respiratory illness since the virus was first detected in the state on March 1.

The hospitalizations represent 18% of the total number of cases in the county, officials said.

“We have also seen an increase in cases in the 20 to 34-year-old age group, our median age for the last 14 days has been 27,” Vianca McCluskey, with the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County said.

Osceola County has seen an increase in testing over the last few months as well.

“5,200 people have been tested this month, which exceeds testing for the entire month of April,” Janer said. “Our current testing trends indicate that we will exceed our total test rate of May, which was at 900, this month.”

Osceola County continues to have a mandatory face-covering order in effect.

Leaders issued an order in April requiring face coverings to be worn in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I have received many comments, and also have personally seen many people have relaxed their use of face coverings. But as we venture out of our homes, we must continue to be mindful of our health, as well as the health of others,” Janer explained.

You can re-watch the news conference in the video player below.