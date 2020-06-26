Daytona Beach approves new mask mandate to stop spread of COVID-19

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases on the rise, leaders in Daytona Beach on Friday approved a new mandate that requires residents to wear masks while in public.

Starting Sunday, anyone who is at a location indoors in Daytona Beach -- other than their own home -- and unable to social distance will be required to wear a facial covering.

The resolution passed 6-1 during Friday’s meeting and will be enforced using warnings through July 16. Leaders plan to discuss further enforcement with the Daytona Beach Police Department.

In Volusia County on Friday, officials unveiled a new campaign called “Step Up Volusia.” The county hopes the initiative that begins on Monday will slow down the spread of COVID-19.

“I think people are starting to tune out the government and what we’re trying to do is showing people’s peers that are out there and taking charge and taking personal responsibility for helping us beat the virus,” said Chris Graham, spokesperson for the city of DeLand.

Graham helped launch the campaign and the interactive website that he said will be filled with videos and pictures of people wearing masks and washing hands.

“It’s going to be a social media campaign, we’re going to be doing billboards and other things. Just showing people within our community, elected leaders, business owners who are really taking personal responsibility,” he said.

As of Friday, Volusia County has reported a cumulative total of 1,605 COVID-19 cases.

