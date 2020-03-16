Florida schools offer free meals to students during extended coronavirus closures
Breakfast, lunch available through extended spring break to all Florida students
All Florida schools will be closed for an extra week following spring break to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, this means students who rely on meals at school would have to go without for two weeks. Thankfully, the state and school districts have enacted free meal pickup programs providing at least two meals a day for all students across the state.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the Division of Food, Nutrition, and Wellness launched a website to help families find the closest schools where they can pick up breakfast and lunch during the extended break.
There are more than 930 locations across the state offering this service. Click here to find a pickup location.
“Social distancing and avoiding crowded areas, like school cafeterias, are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. But we can’t let Florida’s children go hungry in the meantime,” Department of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in an email. “That’s why we’re activating our Summer BreakSpot locations, to offer families an alternative way to find healthy, nutritious meals. For many children, these meals will be the only meals they can count on, so we’re encouraging families to take advantage of this service.”
This program will be helpful to families uncertain how the coronavirus will impact their upcoming paychecks if they are told to stay home -- possibly without pay.
[MORE COVERAGE: Children can keep learning while schools are closed with free online activities from Scholastic | How to talk to children about coronavirus]
The same rules apply to all locations across the state. Meals are available to all children under 18 years old. Families can go to any pickup site, their child does not have to be a student at the school. All food must be taken to go.
Below are the pickup locations and times for school districts across Central Florida:
Lake County
Meals will be available for pick-up between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the car loop of each school site.
- Beverly Shores Elementary - 1108 W. Griffin Road, Leesburg 34748
- Eustis Heights Elementary - 250 W. Atwater Avenue, Eustis 32726
- Groveland Elementary - 930 Parkwood Street, Groveland 34736
- Grassy Lake Elementary - 13636 Education Avenue, Minneola 34715
- Lost Lake Elementary - 1901 Johns Lake Road, Clermont 34711
Osceola County
Meals will be available for pickup between 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at each location from March 23 through March 27:
- Michigan Avenue Elementary - 2015 S. Michigan Avenue in St. Cloud
- Lakeview Elementary - 2900 5th Street in St. Cloud
- Ventura Elementary - 275 Waters Edge Drive in Kissimmee
- Denn John Middle - 2001 Denn John Lane in Kissimmee
- Central Avenue Elementary - 500 W. Columbia Avenue in Kissimmee
- Osceola High - 420 S. Thacker Avenue in Kissimmee
- Kissimmee Middle - 2410 Dyer Boulevard in Kissimmee
- Sunrise Elementary - 1925 Ham Brown Road in Kissimmee (Poinciana)
- KOA Elementary - 5000 Koa Street in Kissimmee (Poinciana)
- Deerwood Elementary - 3701 Marigold Avenue in Kissimmee (Poinciana)
- Star Motel
- Cameron Preserve
Sumter County
Breakfast and lunch will be available at 8 a.m. and noon:
- South Sumter High
- Webster Elementary
- Lake Panasoffkee Elementary
- Wildwood Elementary
Seminole County
Meals will be available for pick-up between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the car loop of each school site from March 23 to March 27:
- Casselberry Elementary - 1075 Crystal Bowl Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707)
- English Estates Elementary - 299 Oxford Road, Fern Park, FL 32730)
- Midway Elementary - 2368 Brisson Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771)
- Pine Crest Elementary - 405 W. 27th Street, Sanford, FL 32773)
- Spring Lake Elementary - 695 Orange Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714)
- Wicklow Elementary - 100 Placid Lake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773)
- Winter Springs Elementary - 701 W. S.R. 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708)
Volusia County
VCS will offer free meals for students during the week of March 23-27 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. daily at the following locations:
- Tomoka Elementary School - 999 Old Tomoka Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Osceola Elementary School - 100 Osceola Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL 32176
- Mainland High School - 1255 W. International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Campbell Middle School - 625 South Keech Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Hinson Middle School - 1860 North Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117
- Champion Elementary School - 921 Tournament Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32124
- South Daytona Elementary School - 600 Elizabeth Place, South Daytona, FL 32119
- Port Orange Elementary School - 402 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32127
- Spruce Creek Elementary School - 642 Taylor Road, Port Orange, FL 32127
- Chisholm Elementary School - 557 Ronnoc Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Indian River Elementary school - 650 Roberts Road, Edgewater, FL 32141
- Taylor Middle/High School - 100 East Washington Avenue, Pierson, FL 32180
- McInnis Elementary School - 5175 US Highway 17, DeLeon Springs, FL 32130
- Citrus Grove Elementary School - 729 Hazen Road, DeLand, Fl 32720
- DeLand High School - 800 North Hill Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724
- Starke Elementary School - 730 South Parsons Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720
- Southwestern Middle School - 605 West New Hampshire Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720
- Freedom Elementary School - 1395 S. Blue Lake Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724
- Volusia Pines Elementary School - 500 Kicklighter Road, Lake Helen, FL 32744
- Orange City Elementary School - 555 East University Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763
- River Springs Middle School - 900 W. Ohio Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763
- Galaxy Middle School - 2400 Eustace Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
- Spirit Elementary School- 1500 Meadowlark Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
- Pride Elementary School - 1100 Learning Lane, Deltona, FL 32738
- Deltona Middle School - 250 Enterprise Road, Deltona, FL 32725
- Osteen Elementary School - 500 Doyle Road, Osteen, FL 32764
This story will be updated as more locations are announced.
