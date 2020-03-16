Florida schools offer free meals to students during extended coronavirus closures

All Florida schools will be closed for an extra week following spring break to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, this means students who rely on meals at school would have to go without for two weeks. Thankfully, the state and school districts have enacted free meal pickup programs providing at least two meals a day for all students across the state.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the Division of Food, Nutrition, and Wellness launched a website to help families find the closest schools where they can pick up breakfast and lunch during the extended break.

There are more than 930 locations across the state offering this service. Click here to find a pickup location.

“Social distancing and avoiding crowded areas, like school cafeterias, are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. But we can’t let Florida’s children go hungry in the meantime,” Department of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in an email. “That’s why we’re activating our Summer BreakSpot locations, to offer families an alternative way to find healthy, nutritious meals. For many children, these meals will be the only meals they can count on, so we’re encouraging families to take advantage of this service.”

This program will be helpful to families uncertain how the coronavirus will impact their upcoming paychecks if they are told to stay home -- possibly without pay.

The same rules apply to all locations across the state. Meals are available to all children under 18 years old. Families can go to any pickup site, their child does not have to be a student at the school. All food must be taken to go.

Below are the pickup locations and times for school districts across Central Florida:

Lake County

Meals will be available for pick-up between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the car loop of each school site.

Beverly Shores Elementary - 1108 W. Griffin Road, Leesburg 34748

Eustis Heights Elementary - 250 W. Atwater Avenue, Eustis 32726

Groveland Elementary - 930 Parkwood Street, Groveland 34736

Grassy Lake Elementary - 13636 Education Avenue, Minneola 34715

Lost Lake Elementary - 1901 Johns Lake Road, Clermont 34711

Osceola County

Meals will be available for pickup between 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at each location from March 23 through March 27:

Michigan Avenue Elementary - 2015 S. Michigan Avenue in St. Cloud

Lakeview Elementary - 2900 5th Street in St. Cloud

Ventura Elementary - 275 Waters Edge Drive in Kissimmee

Denn John Middle - 2001 Denn John Lane in Kissimmee

Central Avenue Elementary - 500 W. Columbia Avenue in Kissimmee

Osceola High - 420 S. Thacker Avenue in Kissimmee

Kissimmee Middle - 2410 Dyer Boulevard in Kissimmee

Sunrise Elementary - 1925 Ham Brown Road in Kissimmee (Poinciana)

KOA Elementary - 5000 Koa Street in Kissimmee (Poinciana)

Deerwood Elementary - 3701 Marigold Avenue in Kissimmee (Poinciana)

Star Motel

Cameron Preserve

Sumter County

Breakfast and lunch will be available at 8 a.m. and noon:

South Sumter High

Webster Elementary

Lake Panasoffkee Elementary

Wildwood Elementary

Seminole County

Meals will be available for pick-up between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the car loop of each school site from March 23 to March 27:

Casselberry Elementary - 1075 Crystal Bowl Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707)

English Estates Elementary - 299 Oxford Road, Fern Park, FL 32730)

Midway Elementary - 2368 Brisson Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771)

Pine Crest Elementary - 405 W. 27th Street, Sanford, FL 32773)

Spring Lake Elementary - 695 Orange Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714)

Wicklow Elementary - 100 Placid Lake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773)

Winter Springs Elementary - 701 W. S.R. 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708)

Volusia County

VCS will offer free meals for students during the week of March 23-27 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. daily at the following locations:

Tomoka Elementary School - 999 Old Tomoka Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Osceola Elementary School - 100 Osceola Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL 32176

Mainland High School - 1255 W. International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Campbell Middle School - 625 South Keech Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Hinson Middle School - 1860 North Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Champion Elementary School - 921 Tournament Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32124

South Daytona Elementary School - 600 Elizabeth Place, South Daytona, FL 32119

Port Orange Elementary School - 402 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32127

Spruce Creek Elementary School - 642 Taylor Road, Port Orange, FL 32127

Chisholm Elementary School - 557 Ronnoc Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Indian River Elementary school - 650 Roberts Road, Edgewater, FL 32141

Taylor Middle/High School - 100 East Washington Avenue, Pierson, FL 32180

McInnis Elementary School - 5175 US Highway 17, DeLeon Springs, FL 32130

Citrus Grove Elementary School - 729 Hazen Road, DeLand, Fl 32720

DeLand High School - 800 North Hill Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724

Starke Elementary School - 730 South Parsons Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720

Southwestern Middle School - 605 West New Hampshire Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720

Freedom Elementary School - 1395 S. Blue Lake Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724

Volusia Pines Elementary School - 500 Kicklighter Road, Lake Helen, FL 32744

Orange City Elementary School - 555 East University Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

River Springs Middle School - 900 W. Ohio Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

Galaxy Middle School - 2400 Eustace Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725

Spirit Elementary School- 1500 Meadowlark Drive, Deltona, FL 32725

Pride Elementary School - 1100 Learning Lane, Deltona, FL 32738

Deltona Middle School - 250 Enterprise Road, Deltona, FL 32725

Osteen Elementary School - 500 Doyle Road, Osteen, FL 32764

This story will be updated as more locations are announced.

