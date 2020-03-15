Seminole County public schools offers free meals to students for extended break

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Spring break was been extended by an extra week for all Florida students due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The extended break has caused some families to worry about how their child will eat when some students rely on the meals provided by the school.

Seminole County Public Schools will be providing free breakfast and lunch meals for students 18-years-old and younger.

[READ MORE: President Donald Trump declares coronavirus pandemic a national emergency | Here’s what we know about the coronavirus cases in Florida]

The meals will be handed out March 23 through the 27. A list of locations can be found at the bottom of this story.

Meals will be available for pick-up between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the car loop of each school site.

Once there, district staff will distribute the meals directly to those in their vehicle.

Staff members will also be handing out meals to those who walk or ride a bike to the pick-up locations.

District staff asks that all meals be taken home to eat.

PICK-UP LOCATIONS

Locations in Seminole County providing free meals to students during extended break.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.