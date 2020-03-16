Children can keep learning while schools are closed with free online activities from Scholastic

Schools across the United States have closed down because of the coronavirus outbreak but that doesn’t mean children have to stop learning during the down time.

Scholastic announced it’s offering free and engaging online resources for children at home on its Learn at Home website.

“Even when schools are closed, you can keep the learning going with these special cross-curricular journeys,” the website said. “Every day includes four separate learning experiences, each built around a thrilling, meaningful story or video. Kids can do them on their own, with their families, or with their teachers. Just find your grade level and let the learning begin!”

The online activities are grouped by ages as well as links for families, administrators and teachers.

The website currently has five days worth of content, but Scholastic plans to add an additional 15 days worth of activities, according to a news release.

If your child is in need of new things to keep them busy while at home, there’s approximately three hours of learning available per day, which includes writing and research projects, virtual field trips, geography challenges and more.

No sign up is required. Scholastic said it will remain free and open indefinitely.