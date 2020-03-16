Coronavirus: Disney closes resort hotels, shops at Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney will close its company-owned stores at Disney Springs starting Tuesday, and all Disney-owned hotels at Walt Disney World will shut down Friday out of an “abundance of caution” as concerns persist about the spread of coronavirus.

Disney made the announcement early Monday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended late Sunday that large gatherings of 50 or more people should be avoided for eight weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It’s not known if other shops or restaurants not owned by Disney will close at Disney Springs.

Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando and Legoland announced last week that all of its respective parks will be closed, starting Monday, through the end of the month. The decision marks the longest closures ever for the theme parks, which have previously shut down for hurricanes and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Universal previously said its resort hotels, along with CityWalk, would remain open.

Several smaller attractions, including FunSpot and ICON Park Orlando, also plan to remain open.

