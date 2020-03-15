Coronavirus: Health officials confirm 155 Florida-related cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health announced that it found more positive cases of the coronavirus.

The new cases confirmed Sunday evening bring Florida’s resident coronavirus patient total to 136, the Florida Department of Health said.

Thirteen non-Florida residents also tested positive for the virus in the Sunshine State.

Six Florida residents have been diagnosed outside of the state, health officials said.

According to the department, 514 test results are still pending.

At last check, four Floridians had died from the virus, according to health officials.

Details on where the new cases were found have not yet been released.

Below is a breakdown of where other cases have been confirmed in Florida.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.