TSA worker at Orlando International Airport tests positive for coronavirus
A Transportation Security Officer at Orlando International Airport has received an initial positive test for the coronavirus, according to Federal Security Director Pete Garcia.
Garcia also identified the officers who were in close contact with the impacted officer, and has advised them to stay home and self-observe for the next 14 days.
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has performed enhanced cleaning of all areas where the officer worked.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.