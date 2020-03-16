Family of Orlando woman who died of coronavirus in California shares their story

ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of an Orlando woman who died from the coronavirus in while vacationing California said they never thought this would happen to them.

Using only his first name out of fear of how the community could react, Rem said his mother and father left Orlando in February for a trip to Thailand and the Philippines to kick off their retirement.

He said they had a long layover in South Korea before arriving in Los Angeles on March 8 to visit family.

“I get a text message from my father saying your mother didn’t have a pulse, and I had to give her CPR,” he said. “He kind of told me I had to call an ambulance. Your mother went to the hospital. They’re saying that she’s going to be okay, and that was kind of it.”

This Orlando woman became the first fatality of the coronavirus in Los Angeles County while on vacation. (WKMG)

Rem’s mother became the first fatality from the coronavirus reported in Los Angeles County.

“Wow, that’s it. I’m never going to see her again,” he told News 6.

He said she died just 36 hours after landing at Los Angeles International Airport and just eight hours after being admitted to the hospital.

“We were expecting them to come back, and we were going to have these great conversations and be able to laugh about certain things that they did on their vacation, you know? It’s just not something you expect to hear,” he said.

Rem said his father is now grieving his wife’s sudden death alone.

He said his father has been quarantined in Southern California after developing a fever and other symptoms, but he claims the Los Angeles County Department of Health is not testing him for COVID-19.

“They wouldn’t do the testing unless he was in critical condition,” he said. “It was mind blowing. I’m like wait, you’re asking us to take a chance and wait for him to get bad before he gets a test.”

His family appealed the decision, and they are waiting for a response.

News 6 contacted the department to find out why their father had not been tested, and they have not answered our questions.

In the meantime, Rem and his wife hope coming forward with the struggles they’ve experienced will help other families going through the same ordeal.

“You don’t expect them to pass away from the virus that everyone’s talking about,” he said. “That’s the last thing you expect.”