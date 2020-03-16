Spring break in limbo due to coronavirus concerns

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Spring Break 2020 is off to a good start, but that’s all depending on who you ask.

Restaurants and bars that usually thrive off Bike Week and spring break are hopeful to make money this year, despite Sunday’s message from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"Right now, myself personally, I wouldn't go to a restaurant. I just wouldn't because I don't want to be in a crowded place. I have an important job to do. I don't want to be in a situation where I'm going to be all of a sudden self isolating for 14 days."

But, some vacationers said as long as people wash their hands and not stand too close to others, it shouldn't deter you from supporting businesses.

"I don't think it's a huge concern but it is a concern, you go to have it in the back of your mind. But, normally when you go into bars and restaurants they keep their stuff cleansed really well and I don't think it's too much of an issue," said Robbie Johnson, New York.

"You just got to take a chance. This is Daytona Beach, the World's Most Famous Beach in the whole world. How can you not come here?" said Wesley Brewer, of Daytona Beach.

People packed the Ocean Deck Restaurant & Beach Club for lunch on Sunday. The restaurant released a statement that said in part, “We are cautiously optimistic that we’ll have a good spring break. But likewise, we are cautiously optimistic the Coronavirus will not disrupt our normal everyday activities too adversely,” said Ken Bots, Co-owner and Manager of Ocean Deck Restaurant.