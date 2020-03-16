Universal Orlando closing CityWalk, hotels due to coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced Monday it will close CityWalk, along with all of its hotels, to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

CityWalk at Universal Orlando will close at midnight Tuesday and all hotels at Universal Orlando will close at 5 p.m. Friday, March 20. CityWalk includes dozens of restaurants, shops, a move theater and a putt-putt golf course.

Universal Orlando officials said they expect the closures to last until the end of the month.

Guests should reach out to Universal customer service to make other accommodations.

“We are working hard to take care of the needs of our guests and team members. We have created flexible programs for guests who have booked travel packages, tickets or accommodations with us. Guests can call this number for more information: 877-801-9720,” the entertainment company said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor this ongoing situation and follow the guidance of the appropriate health agencies. Updates will be posted at https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us.”

Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World Resort closed all Florida theme parks Monday. The decision marks the longest closures ever for the theme parks, which have previously shut down for hurricanes and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The parks were following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent more the virus from spreading.

Disney also announced Monday it will close its shopping and entertainment district Disney Springs along with resort hotels.

COVID-19 is transmitted from person-to-person. The CDC recommended Monday that gatherings of 10 or more people should be avoided for eight weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

