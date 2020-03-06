How to talk to children about coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is making people young and old anxious, but there are ways parents can ease their children’s fears.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Robin Goodman shared her advice with CBS New York.

“The first thing is you want to know your child. Also, think about their age. The littler the child, the less the words. The bigger the child, the more words,” Goodman told CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge. “The littler, they don’t process the information, they make fantasies and things. Where older kids will hear rumors. You want to be the source of information and reassurance.”