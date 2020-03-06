Coronavirus: Royal Caribbean taking temperature of all cruise passengers before setting sail

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Royal Caribbean announced Thursday it will start taking the temperatures of all passengers getting on board its cruise ships and then conduct secondary screenings, if necessary, to ensure no one possibly sick from the coronavirus sets sail.

The new change, implemented Friday, impacts Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas ships, both of which make stops in Port Canaveral.

Royal Caribbean said the temperatures of passengers will be taken with a digital, no-touch thermometer.

If a guest’s temperature is above 100.4°F (38° C), the passenger and their party will undergo a secondary health screening, according to the cruise line.

Royal Caribbean said here’s what will happen during the secondary screening:

Your temperature will be checked again.

You’ll undergo a pulse oximetry reading. This means a device will be placed on your finger to measure your oxygen level.

If you happen to have a chronic lung illness, like asthma, please bring a letter from your medical practitioner that indicates your normal baseline oxygen saturation levels. This will help ensure you are not denied boarding if you are healthy otherwise.

Then, a medical professional will check you for flu-like symptoms, respiratory illness, etc..., and would make a final assessment to understand if you’re fit to sail.

“If it is decided that we must unfortunately deny you boarding, you’ll receive a 100% future cruise credit for your cruise fare paid, and any precruise Royal Caribbean International purchases and taxes and fees will be refunded to your original form of payment,” the company said in a news release.

CORONAVIRUS: Royal Caribbean announced the company is adding mandatory temperature screenings before passengers board cruise ships.



The change comes after thousands of people remain stuck on board the Grand Princess in Northern California.



Live report at 5:30 @news6wkmg — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) March 6, 2020

In addition to the new change, the company said it will add extra medical staff on each ship and sanitize the cruise ship terminal before and after every trip.

The change comes after thousands of people remain stuck on board the Grand Princess off the coast of Northern California. Passengers on the ship are being tested for COVID-19 after some guests reported symptoms.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to meet with cruise line representatives in Florida on Saturday to talk about ways to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading on cruise ships.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.