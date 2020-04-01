Coronavirus: Florida governor issues statewide, 30 day stay-at-home order

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will issue an executive order Wednesday instructing the state of Florida to “take a pause” for 30 days and stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis said the statewide stay-at-home order will go into affect at midnight Thursday. Residents will still be allowed to go out to get essential supplies, including food and groceries.

“I’m issuing an executive order directing all Floridians to limit movements and personal interactions outside the home to only those necessary and essential activities," the governor said.

The governor has resisted issuing a statewide order of this kind up until this point more than 30 days after the first case of the virus was reported in Florida, but on Wednesday, as Florida’s coronavirus cases neared 7,000, including more than 80 dead, he said it was time.

More than 30 others states had already issued such orders, including other large states like California, New York and Illinois. Those all acted more than a week ago.

DeSantis said he spoke to President Donald Trump and members of the coronavirus White House task force prior to making the decision. This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended extending its coronavirus guidelines for an additional 30 days.

“We’re going to be in this for another 30 days and that’s just the reality that we find ourselves in,” DeSantis said.

More than half of Florida’s cases have been in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. DeSantis said that is due to the region’s large number of international travelers.

DeSantis had issued a stay-at-home order Monday for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties and the Florida Keys.

Orange, Osceola and Hillsborough counties issued their own lockdown orders last week and Jacksonville announced Wednesday that it would join them beginning Friday.

The order also comes as a new University of Washington model released this week projects that the worst is yet to come for Florida. According to the models, Florida will see a rapid increase in the number of deaths and hospitalizations in April, with 100 people dying daily by mid-month and over 175 by May 1, when the number nears its peak.

DeSantis said the economic fallout is likely to worsen. In an attempt to mitigate some of that fallout, he plans to accelerate some roadway construction projects across the state while there are fewer drivers on the road. He instructed the Department of Transportation to put their foot on the gas of more than $2.1 billion in transportation projects.

Some of those projects will include the Howard Franklin Bridge near Tampa and the Sand Lake Road and International Drive extension in the Orlando tourism district.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people unable to work due to the virus are trying to file for unemployment through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and unable to do so because of an ill-equipped website and staffing issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

