Coronavirus update: Florida reaches 6,955 cases, 87 deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – As of Wednesday morning, Florida now has 6,955 COVID-19 cases, which includes 87 deaths statewide.

The numbers released shortly before noon show 214 new cases and two new deaths compared to 6 p.m. Tuesday, which is the last time the Florida Department of Health released an update.

New figures will be released around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday had the highest amount of new cases in the state since the pandemic made its way here with 938. The second highest day, which was Sunday, saw 897 new infections.

Because the virus is spread from person to person and social distancing is a must, both Orange and Osceola counties have issued stay-at-home orders requiring residents to only go out in public if it’s absolutely necessary.

Here’s the breakdown for local coronavirus cases:

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 38 7 0 Flagler 20 2 0 Lake 67 15 0 Marion 27 2 0 Orange 392 64 4 Osceola 115 36 1 Polk 76 30 1 Seminole 109 26 0 Sumter 52 16 0 Volusia 80 21 1

Miami-Dade County still tops the state with 2,202 cases followed with nearby Broward County with 1,232. Both are under a stay-at-home mandate that came in the form of an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community transmission is present in certain areas of Florida, although the agency’s site didn’t specify which regions.

Of Florida’s 6,955 cases, 744 are travel-related, 1,033 had contact with a confirmed case, 473 traveled and had contact with a confirmed case while 4,444 are under investigation.

Nationwide, the pandemic has hit New York the hardest with 75,795 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, which is the last time the state’s department of health provided an update. New Jersey comes in second with nearly 19,000 cases.

