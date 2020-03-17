Florida governor suspends all nightclubs and bars for 30 days due to coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended all bars and nightclubs in Florida for 30 days, effective as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, due to concerns over coronavirus.

It was not immediately clear if bars and nightclubs would have to shutter completely or if they will be allowed to serve food to patrons.

“We are going to encourage people to take advantage of takeout and delivery services,” DeSantis said. “We are also going to be requiring restaurants screen all employees and prohibit entry for employees that may have a positive response to all the trigger questions.”

Just minutes earlier, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced bars in the city would be banned from selling alcoholic beverages on premises until March 31. Dyer said this ban would not affect liquor stores.

It is unclear how the two announcements will affect each other.

In addition, the governor announced four students at the University of Florida have tested positive for coronavirus and an additional COVID-19 related death in Broward County.

“We also had a death associated with an assisted living facility in Broward County,” DeSantis said. “The 77-year-old male, he had significant underlying health issues.”

DeSantis touched upon the Centers for Disease Control’s new recommendations for social gatherings at beaches.

“What we are going to do is for the statewide floor for beaches is applying the CDC guidance of no group on a beach more than 10 and you have to have distance apart if you are going to be out there,” DeSantis said. “Different localities are going to make decisions.”

The governor confirmed Florida now has 192 cases of coronavirus, 173 of those cases are from state residents.

“We know the people who are the most vulnerable, we have done a lot to try to help with that, the younger folks are going to be key to that, we hope this will reduce gathering in large numbers, we are trying to heed the president’s call,” DeSantis said.

