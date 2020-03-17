Orlando bans alcohol sales at bars, restaurants to curb social gatherings on St. Patrick’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – On St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday typically celebrated with a pint at a local pub, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced the ban of alcohol sales at all bars and restaurants hoping to deter social gatherings amid the growing number of coronavirus cases.

The ban goes into effect immediately, Dyer said. Starting Tuesday morning all persons and businesses are prohibited from selling alcohol for on-site consumption in the entire city of Orlando. The ban applies only to bars and restaurants and other business that sell alcohol for guests to drink in their establishments.

Moments after Dyer’s announcement Gov. Ron DeSantis made a similar ban statewide.

“Many in our hospitality industry have asked the city to take action and not leave it in the hands of business,” Dyer said.

The ban does not apply to grocery stores and liquor stores that sell alcohol to take home.

Dyer said the decision was made on the holiday after “we waited for information about what other cities are doing and on information from the CDC.”

The mayor said although St. Patrick’s Day is “a day of celebration ... we have to continue to make sacrifices," to flatten the curve of the virus with now more than 185,000 cases worldwide and more than 4,000 deaths.

Each of us must make real sacrifices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Effective immediately @citybeautiful is prohibiting the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages at bars, clubs, restaurants, hotels or other venues where alcohol is typically consumed. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) March 17, 2020

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established new guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 telling people to avoid social gatherings with 10 or more people.

Dyer asked residents to adhere to the CDC recommendations and said the Orlando Police Department will be out working enforcement.

There are about 20 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Central Florida, including four in Orange County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

FDOH officials published an interactive map Monday showing Florida coronavirus cases in real time, although the numbers in the database only include the Floridians who were diagnosed in Florida.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.