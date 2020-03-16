Brevard County beaches stay open during current state of coronavirus

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – In response to the growing number of coronavirus cases in Central Florida, Brevard County government officials said Monday said the county won’t close its beaches.

At this point, if Cocoa Beach closed, Ryan Calmont, of Poinciana, and his family, said they wouldn’t know what to do.

They were supposed to be a on a cruise Monday, but late last week all of Port Canaveral’s cruise lines temporarily canceled sailing.

Calmont said he was not worried and he would have preferred if cruises were not suspended.

"If they didn't cancel I'd be on there right now. You take your risks," he said.

Instead, Space Coast beaches, restaurants and bars became the substitute for the spring break some cruisers originally planned.

Coconuts on the Beach owner Christina Artz said in 40 years, even through several hurricanes, this uncertainty is unlike anything she's experienced.

"It's a little scary, but we're taking all the precautions," Artz said.

She said that right now, business is good for Coconuts' more than 150 employees.

"People have to live their lives and you can't be scared and hide behind the doors. Obviously, if you're sick, stay home," Artz said.

She added that Coconuts is not going to think about the possibility of bars and restaurants being closed, like in some other states.

"We're going to keep thinking positive and we'll see what happens," Artz said.

While the beaches are open, Brevard County is still advising to listen to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to avoid large crowds.

President Donald Trump issued new guidelines for large gatherings.

Trump said that everyone -- regardless of their age or health -- should avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.

