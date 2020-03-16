President Donald Trump lays out new guidelines for mass gatherings as coronavirus continues to spread

ORLANDO, Fla. – President Donald Trump has provided new guidelines on mass gatherings that should be canceled or postponed in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus across the U.S.

Initially, government officials were urging events involving 250 people or more to be rescheduled. Then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that events involving 50 people or more shouldn’t take place for the next eight weeks, meaning until about May 11.

On Monday, Trump said that everyone -- regardless of their age or health -- should avoid gatherings of 10 people or more. He said that if every American adheres to this standard, it’s possible that by July or August the trajectory of the outbreak could be quelled.

[READ: Family of Orlando woman who died of coronavirus shares story | Universal Orlando closing CityWalk, hotels due to coronavirus]

Trump said “at this point” he’s not considering a nationwide quarantine or curfew but he will continue to look at certain hot spots within the country and evaluate from there. He’s also hoping to avoid domestic travel restrictions.

Weddings, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, conferences, assemblies and more are considered among the mass gatherings that should be canceled or postponed.

In addition, Trump also suggested avoiding travel, bars and restaurants.

Health authorities have been urging social distancing since the virus made its way to America because the respiratory illness can be spread by being within 6 feet of someone who is sick. The elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are most at risk.

Across Central Florida, large-scale events have been put on hold and theme parks have ceased operations for at least the remainder of the month.

For those who do choose to host festivities in the next eight weeks, the CDC has recommended that ample hand sanitizer be made available and that hand shaking and high-fives be discouraged.

In Florida, more than 100 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and hundreds more are awaiting test results.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.