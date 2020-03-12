Coronavirus: Events canceled, postponed across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The governor on Thursday announced that large gatherings should be canceled or postponed due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus and already, Central Florida has been quick to react.

Several major events that were set to take place in the coming weeks have now been put on hold until government officials are no longer advocating for social distancing.

Thus far, dozens of people in Florida have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Below is a list of some of those events:

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, which was scheduled for March 20-22, has been canceled. The event attracts 350,000 people annually.

Orlando Magic’s Wine Festival & Auction has been postponed, although a new date has not been announced. The event was scheduled for March 13 and 14. Tickets that were already purchased will be honored at the rescheduled date.

Tour de Cure Lake Nona will be postponed until later this spring.

All county-sponsored events in Lake County have been postponed through the end of March. Future events are considered tentative, pending the COVID-19 situation. That includes events at Astor County Library, Cagan Crossings Community Library, Cooper Memorial Library, East Lake County Library, Marion Baysinger Memorial County Library, Paisley County Library, Umatilla Public Library, Helen Lehmann Memorial Library and Marianne Beck Memorial Library.

Hard Rock Live in Orlando announced Ricardo Montaner’s show on March 20 has been postponed, India & Manny Manuel’s March 27 performance has been canceled, America’s show on March 22 is no longer happening and FAME Show Choir won’t be singing on March 14.

The Orange County Library System canceled all library-sponsored events through March 30. Online classes will continue to be offered, but camps, classes, events, programs, tours and outreach events will not. Libraries will be opened, including as polling places.

The city of DeLand is canceling Shamrocks & Shenanigans, scheduled for March 16, as well as all events that are generally attended by the elderly.

The 43rd Annual Leesburg Art Festival has been postponed from its original March 14-15 date. The Leesburg Center for the Arts will announce a new date at a later time.

The More Than Pink Walk Orlando will no longer be held March 14 at Crane’s Roost Park in Altamonte Springs. It’s unclear when the event will be rescheduled.

Marion County Public Schools canceled or postponed all extracurricular activities through March 24, including sporting events, club-based outings and district events.

The 9th annual Orlando Caribbean Festival that was scheduled for March 14 at Camping World Stadium has been postponed until further notice.

Meg O’Malley’s Restaurant & Irish Pub has canceled Saturday’s popular St. Patrick’s Day parade and Tuesday’s street party in downtown Melbourne, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.