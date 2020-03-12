Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival canceled amid coronavirus concerns

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns, according to event officials.

The festival was scheduled for March 20, March 21 and March 22.

The event’s website posted the following statement:

“The City of Winter Park and the WPSAF Committee decided together that the health and safety of the community, guests, event patrons, artists, and staff are the very top priority. Thank you for understanding our concerns."

350,000 visitors attend the festival each year, according to event officials.

Health officials reported the first positive case of coronavirus in Seminole County on Thursday.

The Florida Department of Health said the 68-year-old man’s case is related to a cruise and tour on the Nile River in Egypt.

The man remains isolated until he is cleared by public officials, according to FDOH.

Eleven other cases in Florida have been connected to the cruise, according to FDOH.

Health officials said there are 35 cases of coronavirus in Florida including residents and out-of-the-state residents.