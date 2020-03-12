Seminole County man connected to Nile River cruise tests positive for coronavirus

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County’s first known case of the coronavirus is related to a cruise and tour on the Nile River in Egypt, Florida Department of Health officials said.

The 68-year-old resident tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday and remains isolated until he is cleared by public health officials.

Health Department officials said the latest Florida case of the coronavirus is related to a cruise and tour in Egypt that happened in February and March. Eleven other cases in Florida have been connected to a Nile River cruise, health officials said.

[MORE COVERAGE: Sen. Rick Scott to self-quarantine after possible contact with coronavirus patient| New York man traveling to Daytona’s Bike Week tests positive for coronavirus, health officials say]

Once again, health officials urged anyone who traveled to Egypt for a cruise or tour on the Nile River in February and March to self-isolate for 14 days after their return to the U.S.

[RELATED: Disney, other Florida theme parks remain open despite spread of coronavirus]

The latest case brings Florida’s resident and non-resident coronavirus patients to 35. The most recent Central Florida case involved a New York man who was traveling to Bike Week in Daytona Beach but was diagnosed in St. John’s County prior to reaching the event.

Anyone who becomes ill should contact their county health department or health care provider prior to physically going to the doctor.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.