Princess Cruises halts operations over coronavirus

Carnival’s Princess Cruises announced Thursday that it is suspending all operations for two months due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The announcement impacts 18 ships and will affect cruises through May 10.

CNBC reported that Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz said the company is taking the “bold action” to reassure stakeholders of its commitment to the well-being of its passengers.