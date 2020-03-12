DeLand church closes for 2 weeks after member of congregation tests positive for coronavirus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A DeLand church will be closed for two weeks after a member of the congregation tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Trinity United Methodist Church said the Volusia County Health Department said the member was at the church within the past 14 days.

This member was exposed to someone with coronavirus in a travel-related setting, the health department told the church.

“Please be mindful of your health. Between now and March 20, if you start to experience flu-like symptoms, please call your doctor and follow their directions. You may be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days or to call the Volusia County Department of Health at 386-274-0694,” Rev. Dr. Dodd Bardin said in a note to the church.

Dr. Bardin said some church members may receive a call from the Volusia County Health Department.

The church will be closed until March 23.