New York man traveling to Daytona’s Bike Week tests positive for coronavirus, health officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three more men have tested positive for coronavirus in Florida and one of the men was traveling from New York to Daytona’s Bike Week, according to health officials.

A 63-year-old man from New York is in St. Johns County, the Florida Department of Health said he has tested positive for the virus.

FDOH said he is isolated and will remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Chart of Florida residents diagnosed in the state (Florida Department of Health)

Health officials said this is a travel-related case and he traveled from New York to attend Bike Week in Daytona.

A 56-year-old man in Miami-Dade County has also tested positive.

He is isolated, this is also a travel-related case.

Health officials said a 70-year-old man in Broward County has tested positive for coronavirus.

The man attended the Emergency Medical Services Conference in Tampa.

FDOH said an epidemiological investigation is underway.

Health officials recommend anyone who is experiencing symptoms of coronavirus who attended the EMS Conference or Bike Week to contact their county health department and self-isolate for 14 days.

The latest numbers show 23 Florida residents have now been diagnosed with coronavirus in the state.