NBA suspending season until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK – The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.

“As we’ve said from the beginning, the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and partners is our top priority and thus we fully support the NBA’s decision to postpone games. We will continue to stay in contact with the league, and local, state and federal health experts as we closely monitor this public health crisis. During this period of increased focus on public health due to COVID-19, we ask that our fans continue to practice healthy habits as outlined by the CDC,” Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said in a statement.

The Magic said tickets will be honored when the game is rescheduled. Fans will receive a refund if the game is played in an empty arena or if the game is canceled.