Nursing home restricts visitors to shield residents from the coronavirus

After more than a dozen people tested positive for the coronavirus, Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities are blocking visitors amid the outbreak that has claimed countless lives.

Florida Department of Health issued an emergency order on Wednesday restricting visitor access from the spread of COVID-19. The virus recently swept through nursing homes in Washington state, where more than a dozen older adults tested positive.

Chris Kibodeaux said the coronavirus lockdown is keeping him away from his mother who is a resident at a Winter Park nursing home that immediately implemented the restrictions.

"It's kind of like, pardon my french, but the crap has hit the fan," Kibodeaux said, talking about the visitor ban.

Kibodeaux said his heartache amplifies when he thinks about his mother's uncertain future after she suffered a massive stroke.

“It’s concerning its concerning me because I’m a central Floridian and its here,” Kibodeaux said.

The nursing home told News 6 they are taking these steps following recommendations from the CDC about aggressive visitor restrictions. But Kibodeaux said the while he understands the measure he is still worried about his mother.

“Prior to this, we were already talking about her final arrangements and me making those. That is the hardest thing a child can go through, is planning their parent’s funeral but now on top of that I’m dealing with not having access to my mom,” Kibodeaux said.

Kibodeaux said the restriction is expected to last two weeks. The nursing home distributed flyers about alternate ways guests could communicate with their loved ones which include Skype, phone calls and emails.