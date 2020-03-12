Coronavirus: Bethune-Cookman advises students not to return from spring break

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University on Thursday directed its students to not return to campus after spring break due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“In an effort to prioritize the health and well-being of Bethune-Cookman University students, they are being directed not to return to campus from spring break for at least two weeks,” the school said in a statement.

Officials said students are being notified through email blasts, B-CU’s website and social media channels.

“All of us are confronted with an unprecedented global health issue,” B-CU President E. LaBrent Chrite said. “We are taking our lead from the State University System of Florida in order to be proactive and help keep our students healthy.”

The SUSF issued a notice late Wednesday directing state universities to transition to online instruction as soon as possible.

“The majority of faculty already teach online classes and much of the curriculum is available online,” said the school, located in Daytona Beach. “The university will also be using webinar training as an additional teaching tool.”

Bethune-Cookman will remain open and staff workers will follow health protocols designed to minimize the health risks on campus. The university has also activated a deep cleaning of on-campus buildings.

“This is a very complicated issue. We are working closely with state and local health agencies and we will continue to adjust our practices accordingly as this issue progresses,” Chrite said. “We ask for everyone’s patience and understanding as we deal with a rapidly changing health concern. Our goal is to keep everyone healthy.”

Students with questions or concerns about this health issue are encouraged to call the B-CU Hotline at 800-781-9104.