Sen. Rick Scott to self-quarantine after possible contact with coronavirus patient

Republican Sen. Rick Scott, of Florida, said Thursday he will voluntarily self-isolate after possibly coming in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

Scott said in a statement his office was informed Thursday a member of the Brazilian Embassy who was at an event in Miami with the senator earlier this week later tested positive for COVID-19.

“On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me," Scott said in an email.

The member of the Brazilian delegation had no symptoms leading up to or on the day of the conference they both attended, Scott said.

The Associated Press reported the Brazilian president’s office said a senior official who met President Donald Trump on March 7 has tested positive for the new coronavirus. It’s unclear if that’s the same official who attended the same event as Scott.

The senator said doctors have told him he is still at low risk for contracting the virus and he did not need to take a test or quarantine, but he “made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution.”

Scott said he feels fine and his offices in Washington, D.C. and in Florida remain open and operational.

As of Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Department of Health, there were 34 Florida-related coronavirus cases.