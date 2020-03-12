77ºF

Major League Soccer suspends season due to coronavirus

Orlando City was set to host Chicago on Saturday

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Exploria Stadium (Orlando City SC)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Major League Soccer on Thursday suspended its season because of the coronavirus, according to Sports Illustrated.

Grant Wahl first reported the news, but MLS made it official a short time later, releasing a statement saying it has “suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials.”

Orlando City was scheduled to host Chicago Fire FC on Saturday.

“We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday after a player was diagnosed with COVID-19.

