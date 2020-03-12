Major League Soccer suspends season due to coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Major League Soccer on Thursday suspended its season because of the coronavirus, according to Sports Illustrated.

Grant Wahl first reported the news, but MLS made it official a short time later, releasing a statement saying it has “suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials.”

Orlando City was scheduled to host Chicago Fire FC on Saturday.

“We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020

MLS is suspending its season immediately until further notice due to coronavirus, a source with knowledge of the situation tells Sports Illustrated. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 12, 2020

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday after a player was diagnosed with COVID-19.