White House: There is no national quarantine, lockdown due to coronavirus

President says he’s not considering it ‘at this point’

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Coronavirus
A member of the media, right, gets their temperature taken by member of the White House physicians office, over concerns about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. The White House announced Saturday that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ORLANDO, Fla. – Text messages floating around warning of a national quarantine and lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus are not factual, according to the White House’s National Security Council.

The Associated Press reports that messages were fabricated by a foreign entity in order to incite fear among Americans who are already on edge as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise daily.

“Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE,” the National Security Council tweeted on Sunday night. “There is no national lockdown.”

White House officials say that text messages warning of a national lockdown are fake.
On Monday, President Donald Trump addressed the rumors during a news conference alongside the country’s coronavirus task force.

He said “at this point” he’s not considering a nationwide quarantine or curfew but he added that he’s keeping an eye on certain areas that are considered hot spots.

Americans are also being urged to avoid groups of 10 people or more, restaurants, bars and travel, although Trump said he doesn’t immediately have plans to force the shut down of any of those industries.

In Florida, more than 100 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and hundreds more are awaiting test results.

