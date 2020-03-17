Florida COVID-19 latest: 5 deaths, some counties with zero confirmed cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis provided the latest numbers on Florida-related coronavirus cases Tuesday, that now include another death in Broward County and four University of Florida students infected.

As of Tuesday morning, Florida Department of Health officials had confirmed 172 COVID-19 cases in Florida residents and 19 visitors diagnosed while in the Sunshine State. Those numbers also include six Florida residents who tested positive outside statelines.

Of the confirmed cases, a majority are travel-related, had contact with COVID-19 patients or both, according to the DOH.

There are still some areas with zero confirmed cases, the governor said, however, there are more than 800 tests pending throughout the state, according to the Florida DOH database.

In Central Florida, almost all counties have coronavirus cases confirmed, including Volusia, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and Brevard counties.

South Florida continues to have the highest rate of infections and deaths from the virus in the state. Broward and Miami-Dade counties have 75 cases combined.

[RELATED: Interactive map shows Florida coronavirus cases in real time | Florida governor suspends all nightclubs and bars for 30 days due to coronavirus]

The governor said a 77-year-old man died Tuesday. He was at an assisted living facility Broward County and had significant underlying health issues before he contracted COVID-19. His death marks the fifth in Florida.

Also on Tuesday, DeSantis four University of Florida students are being treated for the coronavirus.

“One traveled internationally. We think one or two of the others were in hot spots like New York,” DeSantis said. “We are working on tracking down those details.”

The governor is now recommending colleges go to remote learning for the rest of the Spring semester. All state universities will return from spring break to online classes only.

Following, the governor’s direction, UF said in a statement all classes will remain online for the remainder of the semester.

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE from President Fuchs (03/17/20)



Dear students, faculty and staff,



I am writing to let you know that in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement today that four University of Florida students have tested positive for COVID-19... pic.twitter.com/Ea3tQBxpA1 — FLORIDA (@UF) March 17, 2020

The coronavirus is spread through person-to-person contact and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention enacted new guidelines Monday that people should avoid social gatherings of 10 people or more.

On Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day the governor banned alcohol sales at bars and restaurants across the state.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.