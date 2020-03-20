First coronavirus case reported in Flagler County, health officials confirm

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to climb, health officials said Flagler County has seen its first case of the coronavirus.

Officials said Friday morning that they were notified by the Florida Department of Health that a Volusia County resident had tested positive in Flagler County.

More than 430 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported statewide, with dozens confirmed cases in Central Florida. The total number of Florida-related cases includes nine deaths and those who tested positive but have since recovered from the respiratory illness.

Until Friday morning, Flagler and Marion counties were the only Central Florida counties without confirmed cases of COVID-19.

At last check, there were two cases in Brevard, two in Lake, 15 in Orange, nine in Osceola, two in Polk, eight in Seminole, one in Sumter and nine in Volusia.

Details on the case in Flagler County were not immediately available.

The numbers are updated at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The highly contagious respiratory illness first appeared in Florida on March 1. Every day since then, the number of cases has continued to rise.

The cases of COVID-19 in Florida and around the U.S. are expected to continue rising. Beginning this week, U.S. cases saw a major increase spiking from 500 to more than 1,000 cases in less than 48 hours, according to a new CDC report.

