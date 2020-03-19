Latest coronavirus numbers: Florida up to nearly 400 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – The latest figured provided by the Florida Department of Health show that the state is rapidly approaching 400 cases of the respiratory illness.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there were 360 Floridians who tested positive for COVID-19 -- six of whom are being isolated out of state -- plus 30 non-Florida residents who were diagnosed while visiting the Sunshine State.

The total number of 390 Florida-related cases includes eight deaths and those who tested positive but have since recovered from the respiratory illness.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, the last time the state provided an update, the total number of cases was 328.

Another update with the most recent figures is expected Thursday evening.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the president’s coronavirus task force, pointed out Wednesday afternoon that labs are working through a backlog of tests that are now being processed at a higher rate, meaning that the country will likely see an increase in positive cases in the coming days.

“There were individuals who had been tested who hadn’t had their specimen run because of the slow throughput. It’s now in a high-speed platform. So we will see the number of people diagnosed dramatically increase over the next four to five days. I know some of you will use that to raise an alarm that we are worse than Italy because of our slope of our curve,” Birx said. “To every American out there, it will be five to six days’ worth of tests being run in 24 to 48 hours. So our curves will not be stable until sometime next week.”

Currently, there are two cases in Brevard, two in Lake, 15 in Orange, seven in Osceola, two in Polk, eight in Seminole, one in Sumter and nine in Volusia. There are no COVID-19 patients in Flagler or Marion counties.

The highly contagious respiratory illness first appeared in Florida on March 1. Every day since then, the number of cases has continued to rise.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said his main priorities to stop the spread of the deadly virus are to increase testing capabilities and secure more personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, for medical personnel and first responders.

Social distancing is also a must. The governor has ordered that all bars and nightclubs shut their doors for 30 days and restaurants reduce their capacity to 50%.

