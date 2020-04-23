Coronavirus: 500,000 jobless claims filed in Florida last week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A half million Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to figures released Thursday, as a statewide task force continued examining when businesses shuttered and forced to lay off workers because of the new coronavirus can reopen.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that more than 505,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Florida last week, pushing the state's number of claims filed for unemployment well past 1 million claims since businesses around the state started closing last month under lockdown orders from municipalities and then Florida's governor.

Florida has a civilian labor force of around 10 million workers.

The number of unemployed Floridians could actually be much higher since problems with online filing have been widespread.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, which operates the state’s unemployment system, has been under pressure to revamp its online benefits application portal — which officials have acknowledged was ill equipped to handle the deluge of applications from hundreds of thousands of newly jobless.

The agency reported that as of Tuesday 1.7 million claims had been submitted but only 679,000 had been verified. Because of the problems with filing, people may have submitted more than one application through multiple methods, according to the agency.

As of Tuesday, around 16% of the confirmed claimants had been paid $143 million, according to the Department of Economic Opportuntity.