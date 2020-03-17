First case of coronavirus in Brevard County has been identified, health officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The first case of coronavirus in Brevard County has been identified, according to the Florida Department of Health.

“The arrival of coronavirus in Brevard is neither a surprise nor catastrophic,” said Brevard County Commission Chair Bryan Lober. “The county has been taking preventative actions since January, actions which have been expanded in recent days. The county and our partner agencies have all the necessary resources and support personnel to address this occurrence.”

Health officials want to remind people of social distancing.

The DOH is reminding people to continue to wash their hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap.

President Donald Trump wants people to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.

More than 140 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Florida.

