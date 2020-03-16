Total Florida-related coronavirus cases up to 166

ORLANDO, Fla. – New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health Monday evening show that the number of coronavirus cases related to the state is up to 166.

Of that, 142 are Floridians who were diagnosed while in Florida, six are Florida residents who are being isolated out of state and there are 18 non-Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 while in the Sunshine State.

Earlier Monday, the total was at 161.

FDOH officials also this week published an interactive map that shows Florida coronavirus cases in real time, although it’s important to note that those numbers only include the Floridians who were diagnosed in Florida. Those who have died after being diagnosed are still included in the state’s count of 142.

There are 829 tests currently pending.

When the outbreak first began, FDOH officials were providing the age, sex and location of each patient in a chart that included whether they had traveled out of the country but as of Monday, that information is no longer being supplied.

Based on the state’s count, there are seven cases in Volusia County, four in Seminole County, four in Osceola County, three in Orange County and one in Lake County.

The Seminole County director of emergency management, however, suggested that the numbers are likely higher.

