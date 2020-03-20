Man who died in California from coronavirus visited Disney World 2 weeks prior, report says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World is offering condolences to the family of a man who reportedly died in California Thursday of the coronavirus after visiting the attraction two weeks prior, reports say.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Ghazarian. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and remain in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance,” a Disney spokesperson said.

According to the TMZ report, the family of the 34-year-old man said he flew from Los Angeles to Orlando on March 2 for a work conference and reportedly stayed a few extra days to see the parks.

The report also states he visited Universal Studios in Florida.

“Our thoughts are with this gentleman and his family. As is always the case - we will take our guidance from local health officials,” Universal Resort said in a statement.

News 6 reached out to the California Department of Health. The agency said they could not comment or provide information due to patient confidentiality concerns.

You can read TMZ’s full report at this link.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.