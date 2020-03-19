Amid coronavirus concerns, UF reschedules spring graduations for later this year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Florida is rescheduling spring commencements for later this year.

University officials tweeted Thursday that UF will hold spring commencements the weekend of July 21 to Aug. 2 for students graduating with bachelor’s or master’s degrees.

Spring doctoral graduates will be able to participate in the summer doctoral ceremony, which is scheduled for Aug. 7, according to the university.

The delayed graduation ceremonies follow the university’s decision to move all classes online for the remainder of the spring semester after four students tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended all Florida colleges and universities go to remote learning for the rest of the spring semester.

It’s unclear when UF will resume in-person classes.

Instruction at the University of Central Florida will remain online only through the summer, UCF officials announced Thursday.

UCF has also canceled its spring commencement ceremonies.

