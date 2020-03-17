UF classes will be online only for spring semester after 4 students test positive for coronavirus

University of Florida students will not return to campus after spring break, UF President Kent Fuchs said Tuesday, after four students tested positive for the respiratory illness known as the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Students were scheduled to begin with online classes for the week after spring break but now the university said it will continue online-only instruction for the rest of the spring semester

The announcement came moments after Gov. Ron DeSantis said four University of Florida students are being treated for the coronavirus.

“One traveled internationally. We think one or two of the others were in hot spots like New York,” DeSantis said. “We are working on tracking down those details.”

The governor recommended all Florida colleges and universities go to remote learning for the rest of the Spring semester. All state universities will return from spring break to online classes only.

Fuchs said in a statement the university will follow that recommendation.

“At the governor’s recommendation, all UF classes will remain online for the remainder of the Spring semester,” the statement read. “Students who have not gone home yet must do so if possible.”

Fuchs also encouraged all employees who can work from home to take that step.

As of Tuesday morning, Florida Department of Health officials had confirmed 172 COVID-19 cases in Florida residents and 19 visitors diagnosed while in the Sunshine State. Those numbers also include six Florida residents who tested positive outside statelines.

